Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Reduced by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 192,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 759,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,788. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.