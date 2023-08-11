PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $14.48. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1,277,457 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $62,191.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,087 shares of company stock worth $2,135,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 135.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $679.89 million, a P/E ratio of 218.20 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

