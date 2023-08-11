PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.40. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

