PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %
PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.40. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
