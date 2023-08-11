Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $4.93 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock valued at $58,340,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.