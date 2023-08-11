Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EnPro Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $144.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.