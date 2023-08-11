Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Issued By Alliance Global Partners (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.81. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

