Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIR opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,453,036 shares in the company, valued at $448,892,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,453,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,892,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

