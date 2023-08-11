Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $6.14 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 96.00% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 395.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 154,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 505.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

