Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Decreased by Analyst

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

OTC AAWH opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

