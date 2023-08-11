Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTT. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$43.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.50. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

