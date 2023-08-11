Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.19 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.