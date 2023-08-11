Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.28) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ITOS opened at $12.12 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,930,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

