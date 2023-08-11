Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.
Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE DGX opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.23. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.
Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
