Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Increased by Analyst

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $29,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

