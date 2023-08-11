Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Reduced by Zacks Research

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.88. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $40.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $39.64 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

NYSE URI opened at $482.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.40 and its 200 day moving average is $408.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

