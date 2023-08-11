Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Entegris, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 117,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

