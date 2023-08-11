Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$188.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,185. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$189.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

