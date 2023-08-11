Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Qiagen updated its FY23 guidance to at least $2.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.07- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.