Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 1,120,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

