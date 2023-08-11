Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $2.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.34 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,658,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,180,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,251,000 after buying an additional 373,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

