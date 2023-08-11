QITMEER NETWORK Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $713,001.83 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $713,001.83 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12783983 USD and is up 32.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $535,859.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

