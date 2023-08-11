Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.95 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Qtum has a market cap of $274.61 million and $22.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008923 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.29 or 0.06274158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.