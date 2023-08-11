QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

