QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $242,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,431. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

