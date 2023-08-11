QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

