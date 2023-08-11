Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Quanterix Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

