QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

