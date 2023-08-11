Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $183.97 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $183,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

