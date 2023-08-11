Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,452,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,501,992. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $936.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $934.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $889.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

