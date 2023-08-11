Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $114.87 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,181,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,872,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

