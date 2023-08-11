Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

METC stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

