Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.35 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 39,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.