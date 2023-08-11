Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 5.5%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.12. Approximately 583,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,180,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

