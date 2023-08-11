Raymond James Boosts Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $2.75

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.