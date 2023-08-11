Raymond James Comments on Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

