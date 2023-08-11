Raymond James Increases K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$40.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
KBRLF stock remained flat at $25.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.
About K-Bro Linen
