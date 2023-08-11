Raymond James Increases K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$40.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBRLF stock remained flat at $25.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

