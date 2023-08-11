Raymond James Raises DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $25.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.81.

DBRG stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -2.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,592,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

