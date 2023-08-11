Raymond James Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $39.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 96,613 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

