Raymond James Trims Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$49.59 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$39.08 and a 52 week high of C$52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

