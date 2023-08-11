Raymond James Weighs in on Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.3 %

DXT stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. The company has a market cap of C$386.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.48.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of C$268.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.27 million.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 318.18%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

