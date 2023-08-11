RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 11,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,813. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,715,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,302,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $75,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,715,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,302,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,855 shares of company stock worth $1,075,999 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

