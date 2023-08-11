RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ:REAL remained flat at $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 827,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

