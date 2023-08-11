Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 17,770 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,469,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,360,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $273,484.59.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $61,217.65.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $65,660.15.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $154,540.30.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $45,224.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,268. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

