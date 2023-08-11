Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $888.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $873.48.

REGN opened at $793.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $742.36 and its 200 day moving average is $761.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

