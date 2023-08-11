Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.29 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

