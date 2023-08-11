Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $162.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.29 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

