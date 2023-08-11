Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Relay Therapeutics worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 174,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 422,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,680,000.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 630,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,348. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

