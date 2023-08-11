Relay Therapeutics’ (RLAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

