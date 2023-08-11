Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

RPAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 308,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 108.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

