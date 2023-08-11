Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Repsol Price Performance

Repsol stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2959 dividend. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

